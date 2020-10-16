J.T. Poston hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 72nd at 6 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Poston hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Poston's tee shot went 214 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 493-yard par-4 14th, Poston chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poston to 3 over for the round.

On the 154-yard par-3 17th, Poston's tee shot went 159 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 14 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 435-yard par-4 second, Poston chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poston to 5 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Poston's tee shot went 206 yards to the right rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.