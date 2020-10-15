In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Ian Poulter hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Poulter finished his day tied for 9th at 3 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After a 285 yard drive on the 324-yard par-4 11th, Poulter chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Poulter's tee shot went 219 yards to the left rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 154-yard par-3 17th, Poulter hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Poulter reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Poulter chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Poulter hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 seventh. This moved Poulter to 4 under for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 ninth, Poulter got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Poulter to 3 under for the round.