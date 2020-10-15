  • Hideki Matsuyama shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK

  • In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Hideki Matsuyama sinks an 11-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 12th hole.
    Highlights

