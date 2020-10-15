-
Hideki Matsuyama shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama rolls in 11-foot birdie putt at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Hideki Matsuyama sinks an 11-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 12th hole.
Hideki Matsuyama hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 14th at 2 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Matsuyama hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 sixth hole, Matsuyama had a 200 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 460-yard par-4 ninth, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
On the 324-yard par-4 11th, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Matsuyama's 111 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
