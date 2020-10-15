In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Harry Higgs hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 32nd at even par; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Higgs got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Higgs to even-par for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 460-yard par-4 ninth, Higgs went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 324-yard par-4 11th, Higgs chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to even for the round.

Higgs got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Higgs to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Higgs hit an approach shot from 112 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to even-par for the round.