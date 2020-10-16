In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Harris English hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. English finished his day tied for 55th at 3 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.

English got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 1 over for the round.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 2 over for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, English's tee shot went 244 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, English's 148 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 2 over for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 622-yard par-5 16th, English chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to 1 over for the round.

English got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 1 over for the round.

English's tee shot went 323 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 133 yards to the right intermediate rough, his third shot went 121 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 581-yard par-5 fourth. This moved English to 2 over for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 sixth, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 3 over for the round.