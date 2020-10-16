Hanbyeol Kim hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his day tied for 46th at 2 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Hanbyeol Kim had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hanbyeol Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 third hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

Kim missed the green on his first shot on the 202-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 4 yards for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 sixth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 ninth, Kim reached the green in 2 and rolled a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put Kim at 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kim hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 493-yard par-4 14th. This moved Kim to even for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th, Kim got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kim to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kim hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.