In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Gary Woodland hit 5 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 37th at 1 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the par-4 12th, Woodland's 93 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

Woodland got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 1 over for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 second, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Woodland hit an approach shot from 248 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Woodland to even-par for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Woodland hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Woodland to even for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Woodland's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.