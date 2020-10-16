-
Dylan Frittelli shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Dylan Frittelli hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 46th at 2 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a 297 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 15th, Frittelli chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
On the 622-yard par-5 16th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 second, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Frittelli's tee shot went 178 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 460-yard par-4 ninth, Frittelli got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Frittelli to 2 over for the round.
