Danny Lee putts well in round one of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 15, 2020
Highlights
Danny Lee birdies No. 18 at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Danny Lee makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
Danny Lee hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his day tied for 22nd at 1 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Danny Lee hit an approach shot from 110 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Danny Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Lee's tee shot went 197 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 10th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 15th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 18th, Lee chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
