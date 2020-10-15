Daniel Berger hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Berger finished his day tied for 22nd at 1 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 154-yard par-3 17th, Berger missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Berger to even for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Berger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 44-foot putt for eagle. This put Berger at 2 under for the round.

At the 415-yard par-4 first, Berger got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 second, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Berger to even-par for the round.

Berger got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Berger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to even for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 460-yard par-4 ninth hole, Berger had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.