Corey Conners hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 65th at 5 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.

At the 437-yard par-4 10th, Conners got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Conners to 2 over for the round.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 3 over for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th, Conners had a double bogey after hitting the green in 6 and one putting. This moved Conners to 5 over for the round.

Conners missed the green on his first shot on the 154-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Conners to 4 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Conners chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Conners to 2 over for the round.

Conners got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Conners hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 fourth. This moved Conners to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 sixth hole, Conners had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 4 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Conners got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Conners to 5 over for the round.