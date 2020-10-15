-
Collin Morikawa shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Collin Morikawa’s putt on the 13th hole in the opening round of THE CJ CUP 2020
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Collin Morikawa makes par on the par-3 13th hole.
Collin Morikawa hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 22nd at 1 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Morikawa had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
On the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Morikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Morikawa hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 seventh. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.
