Carlos Ortiz hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ortiz finished his day tied for 32nd at even par; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Carlos Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Carlos Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Ortiz hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Ortiz's tee shot went 186 yards to the left rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Ortiz's tee shot went 220 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 35 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.

On the 154-yard par-3 17th, Ortiz's his second shot went 13 yards to the fringe and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Ortiz hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Ortiz to even for the round.