In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Cameron Smith hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Smith finished his day tied for 9th at 3 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Smith's tee shot went 240 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Smith hit his 160 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Smith's 154 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.

Smith's tee shot went 310 yards to the native area, his second shot went 176 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 486-yard par-4 third. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Smith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 ninth hole, Smith had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.