-
-
Cameron Champ shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
-
October 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 15, 2020
Cameron Champ hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 46th at 2 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 622-yard par-5 16th, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.
At the 529-yard par-5 18th, Champ got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Champ to even for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Champ had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.
On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.