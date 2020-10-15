-
-
Byeong Hun An shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
-
October 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 15, 2020
-
Round Recaps
Byeong Hun An hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. An finished his day tied for 37th at 1 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 224-yard par-3 13th, An's tee shot went 222 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 37 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 622-yard par-5 16th hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to even for the round.
On the par-5 seventh, An's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to even-par for the round.
At the 460-yard par-4 ninth, An got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved An to 1 over for the round.
-
-
