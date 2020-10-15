In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Bubba Watson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Watson finished his day tied for 46th at 2 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Watson's tee shot went 185 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 29 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 sixth hole, Watson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to even-par for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 ninth, Watson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Watson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Watson's 143 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to even for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Watson's tee shot went 238 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th hole, Watson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 2 over for the round.