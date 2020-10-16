-
Brooks Koepka shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brooks Koepka birdies No. 13 at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Brooks Koepka makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
Brooks Koepka hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Koepka finished his day tied for 46th at 2 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Koepka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Koepka chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.
Koepka tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Koepka to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 460-yard par-4 ninth hole, Koepka had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Koepka to even for the round.
At the 224-yard par-3 13th, Koepka hit a tee shot 234 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.
