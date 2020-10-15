Brian Harman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 22nd at 1 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Harman's tee shot went 192 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 ninth hole, Harman had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 10th, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to even-par for the round.

Harman got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 1 over for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to even for the round.

At the 154-yard par-3 17th, Harman hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.