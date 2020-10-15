In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Brendon Todd hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 65th at 5 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.

Todd got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 third, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Todd hit his 259 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Todd hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Todd chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

Todd tee shot went 188 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Todd to 2 over for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Todd to 3 over for the round.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Todd hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Todd to 4 over for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 15th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 6 over for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th, Todd got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Todd to 7 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Todd's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Todd to 5 over for the round.