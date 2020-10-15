-
Brendan Steele shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Brendan Steele hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 37th at 1 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.
On the 486-yard par-4 third, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 10th hole, Steele chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Steele had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.
Steele got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 1 under for the round.
On the 154-yard par-3 17th, Steele's tee shot went 160 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
