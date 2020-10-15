-
Billy Horschel putts well in round one of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Billy Horschel birdies No. 7 at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Billy Horschel sinks an 8-foot putt for birdie at the par-5 7th hole.
In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Billy Horschel hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Horschel finished his day tied for 14th at 2 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 493-yard par-4 14th hole, Billy Horschel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Billy Horschel to 1 under for the round.
Horschel got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to even-par for the round.
On the 622-yard par-5 16th, Horschel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.
On the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Horschel got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Horschel to 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Horschel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.
