In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Andrew Landry hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Landry finished his day tied for 22nd at 1 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.

Landry got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Landry to 1 over for the round.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Landry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to even-par for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Landry's tee shot went 213 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Landry hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 507-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Landry to 2 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Landry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Landry to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Landry's 139 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 437-yard par-4 10th hole, Landry had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.