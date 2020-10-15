-
Alex Noren shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Alex Noren hit 3 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 65th at 5 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.
Noren got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 1 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Noren's tee shot went 186 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Noren tee shot went 210 yards to the fringe and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Noren to 3 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Noren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noren to 5 over for the round.
