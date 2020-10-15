-
Adam Long shoots 6-over 78 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Long hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 72nd at 6 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.
At the par-5 16th, Long chipped in his third shot from 29 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.
On the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Long to 4 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Long's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
On the 460-yard par-4 ninth, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 6 over for the round.
