In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Adam Hadwin hit 9 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 55th at 3 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After a 296 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 10th, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Hadwin's tee shot went 231 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th, Hadwin got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Hadwin to 3 over for the round.

On the 154-yard par-3 17th, Hadwin's tee shot went 146 yards to the left rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Hadwin's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 3 over for the round.

Hadwin got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadwin to 4 over for the round.