In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Abraham Ancer hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his day tied for 9th at 3 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.

Ancer got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 1 over for the round.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to even-par for the round.

At the 224-yard par-3 13th, Ancer got to the green in 2 and sunk a 38-foot putt to save par. This put Ancer at even for the round.

After a drive to fairway bunker on the par-5 16th, Ancer hit his 90 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Ancer to 4 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Ancer's tee shot went 220 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Ancer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ancer to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Ancer hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 460-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.