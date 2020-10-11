Zach Johnson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 13th at 16 under; Martin Laird is in 1st at 20 under; Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 2nd at 19 under; and Matthew Wolff, Brian Harman, Austin Cook, Kevin Na, and James Hahn are tied for 5th at 18 under.

At the 492-yard par-4 third, Johnson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Johnson had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to even for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Johnson's 120 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Johnson's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Johnson hit an approach shot from 77 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

At the 11th, 448-yard par-4, Johnson hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Johnson chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.