Wyndham Clark shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Wyndham Clark birdies No. 16 at Shriners
In the third round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Wyndham Clark makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Wyndham Clark hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 13th at 17 under; Martin Laird, Matthew Wolff, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 23 under; Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 20 under; and Peter Malnati, Will Zalatoris, and James Hahn are tied for 5th at 19 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Clark had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Clark hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.
At the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Clark got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Clark to 2 over for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 3 over for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 2 over for the round.
Clark hit his drive 357 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 560-yard par-5 16th. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.
