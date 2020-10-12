  • Wyndham Clark shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

  • In the third round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Wyndham Clark makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Wyndham Clark birdies No. 16 at Shriners

