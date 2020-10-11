-
Will Zalatoris shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Will Zalatoris gets up-and-down for birdie at Shriners
In the final round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Will Zalatoris gets up-and-down from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-5 16th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Will Zalatoris hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. Zalatoris finished his round tied for 5th at 19 under; Martin Laird is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew Wolff and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 23 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 20 under.
After a 394 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Zalatoris chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Zalatoris had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.
At the 448-yard par-4 11th, Zalatoris got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Zalatoris had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zalatoris to even for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.
After a 349 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Zalatoris chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.
