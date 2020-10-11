In his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Webb Simpson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his round tied for 10th at 17 under; Martin Laird is in 1st at 20 under; James Hahn, Matthew Wolff, Peter Malnati, and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 19 under; and Sungjae Im, Brian Harman, Bryson DeChambeau, and Will Zalatoris are tied for 6th at 18 under.

On the par-4 sixth, Simpson's 131 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Simpson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

Simpson got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 1 under for the round.

At the 448-yard par-4 11th, Simpson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Simpson to even-par for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Simpson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

Simpson missed the green on his first shot on the 168-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Simpson hit his tee shot 296 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Simpson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.