Troy Merritt shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Troy Merritt hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his round tied for 46th at 12 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Wyndham Clark, Matthew Wolff, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Kevin Na and Will Zalatoris are tied for 8th at 17 under.
On the par-4 second, Merritt's 122 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.
At the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Merritt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Merritt to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Merritt had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.
Merritt hit his tee at the green on the 168-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 59-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.
After a 252 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Merritt chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.
