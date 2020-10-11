-
Tom Lewis shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Tom Lewis hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Lewis finished his round tied for 45th at 12 under; Martin Laird is in 1st at 22 under; Austin Cook is in 2nd at 21 under; and Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 20 under.
Lewis got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lewis to 1 over for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Lewis had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lewis to 2 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Lewis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 1 over for the round.
Lewis got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lewis to 2 over for the round.
At the 606-yard par-5 13th, Lewis got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Lewis to 2 over for the round.
