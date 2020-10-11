-
-
Tom Hoge comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
October 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 11, 2020
Tom Hoge hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoge finished his round tied for 21st at 15 under; Martin Laird is in 1st at 20 under; James Hahn and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 19 under; and Matthew Wolff, Bryson DeChambeau, Brian Harman, Peter Malnati, Patrick Cantlay, and Will Zalatoris are tied for 4th at 18 under.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Tom Hoge had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tom Hoge to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 197-yard par-3 green fifth, Hoge suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Hoge's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Hoge's 161 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.