In his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Sungjae Im hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Im finished his round tied for 13th at 17 under; Martin Laird is in 1st at 21 under; Matthew Wolff and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 20 under; and Peter Malnati is in 4th at 19 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Im hit his 277 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 448-yard par-4 11th, Im chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Im got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Im to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Im's 152 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.