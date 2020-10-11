In his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Sung Kang hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Kang finished his round tied for 44th at 12 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 3rd at 19 under; and Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Matthew Wolff, Austin Cook, Kevin Na, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 18 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Kang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kang to even-par for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 1 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to even for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Kang chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Kang hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Kang to 1 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to even-par for the round.