-
-
10-over 81 by Stewart Cink in final round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
October 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 11, 2020
-
Highlights
Stewart Cink drives green to set up birdie at Shriners
In the third round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Stewart Cink lands his 315-yard tee shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-4 15th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Stewart Cink hit 10 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Cink finished his round tied for 64th at 3 under Martin Laird is in 1st at 20 under, Austin Cook is in 2nd at 19 under, and Matthew Wolff, Bryson DeChambeau, Brian Harman, Peter Malnati, Patrick Cantlay, Will Zalatoris, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
Cink got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 1 over for the round.
On the 492-yard par-4 third, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cink to 2 over for the round.
Cink got a double bogey on the 420-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Cink to 5 over for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Cink reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 9 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.