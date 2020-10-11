  • Si Woo Kim putts well in round four of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Si Woo Kim gets up-and-down from just off the green to make birdie at the par-4 15th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Si Woo Kim’s short game leads to birdie at Shriners

