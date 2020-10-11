-
Si Woo Kim putts well in round four of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Si Woo Kim’s short game leads to birdie at Shriners
In the final round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Si Woo Kim gets up-and-down from just off the green to make birdie at the par-4 15th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Si Woo Kim hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his round tied for 8th at 18 under; Martin Laird is in 1st at 23 under; Austin Cook is in 2nd at 22 under; and Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 21 under.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Si Woo Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Si Woo Kim to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Kim had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
