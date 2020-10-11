In his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Sergio Garcia hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Garcia finished his round tied for 44th at 12 under; Martin Laird is in 1st at 21 under; Matthew Wolff and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 20 under; and Brian Harman, Peter Malnati, and Will Zalatoris are tied for 4th at 19 under.

Garcia got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Garcia to 1 over for the round.

Garcia had a 371-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Garcia to 2 over for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Garcia hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Garcia at 3 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Garcia chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 3 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Garcia reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 2 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Garcia reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 1 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Garcia's tee shot went 178 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Garcia reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 1 over for the round.

At the 560-yard par-5 16th, Garcia got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Garcia to 1 over for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Garcia's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.