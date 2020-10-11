  • Sergio Garcia shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Sergio Garcia makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
