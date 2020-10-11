Sepp Straka hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Straka finished his round tied for 45th at 12 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; James Hahn, Matthew Wolff, Wyndham Clark, Matthew NeSmith, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Na, and Will Zalatoris are tied for 9th at 17 under.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Straka had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

Straka got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Straka had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Straka to 1 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Straka to even for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Straka hit his 178 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 196-yard par-3 17th green, Straka suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Straka at even-par for the round.