  • Sebastián Muñoz shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Sebastián Muñoz lands his 77-yard approach 2 feet from the cup at the par-4 4th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Sebastián Muñoz sticks approach to set up birdie at Shriners

    In the final round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Sebastián Muñoz lands his 77-yard approach 2 feet from the cup at the par-4 4th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.