Sebastián Muñoz shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sebastián Muñoz sticks approach to set up birdie at Shriners
In the final round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Sebastián Muñoz lands his 77-yard approach 2 feet from the cup at the par-4 4th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Sebastián Muñoz hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his round tied for 26th at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; James Hahn, Bryson DeChambeau, Wyndham Clark, Matthew Wolff, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Kevin Na, and Will Zalatoris are tied for 9th at 17 under.
On the par-4 second, Muñoz's 125 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Muñoz had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Muñoz's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Muñoz's 138 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 4 under for the round.
