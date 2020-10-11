-
Scott Piercy putts well in round four of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Piercy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Piercy finished his round tied for 15th at 16 under; Martin Laird is in 1st at 20 under; James Hahn and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 19 under; and Matthew Wolff, Bryson DeChambeau, Brian Harman, Peter Malnati, Patrick Cantlay, and Will Zalatoris are tied for 4th at 18 under.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Scott Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott Piercy to 1 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Piercy's his second shot went 9 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Piercy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Piercy sank his approach from 158 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.
