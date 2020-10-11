-
-
Sam Burns shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
October 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 11, 2020
Sam Burns hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Burns finished his round tied for 33rd at 13 under; Martin Laird is in 1st at 20 under; Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 2nd at 19 under; and Matthew Wolff, Brian Harman, Austin Cook, Kevin Na, and James Hahn are tied for 5th at 18 under.
At the 492-yard par-4 third, Burns got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Burns to 1 over for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Burns reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Burns at even for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
Burns hit his drive 362 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 560-yard par-5 16th. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.