Ryan Palmer shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ryan Palmer uses nice approach to set up birdie at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Ryan Palmer lands his 128-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Ryan Palmer hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his round tied for 33rd at 13 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; Matthew Wolff, Bryson DeChambeau, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Kevin Na and Will Zalatoris are tied for 8th at 17 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Palmer's his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 ninth, Palmer's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to even-par for the round.
After a 328 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Palmer chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Palmer's 156 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.
