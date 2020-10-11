-
Russell Henley shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Russell Henley sticks approach to set up birdie at Shriners
In the final round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Russell Henley lands his 139-yard approach 4 feet from the cup at the par-4 10th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Russell Henley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Henley finished his round tied for 26th at 14 under; Martin Laird is in 1st at 20 under; James Hahn, Matthew Wolff, Peter Malnati, and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 19 under; and Sungjae Im, Brian Harman, Bryson DeChambeau, and Will Zalatoris are tied for 6th at 18 under.
Henley got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 1 over for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 2 over for the round.
At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Henley hit a tee shot 242 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 1 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Henley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Henley to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Henley's 140 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
