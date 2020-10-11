Rory Sabbatini hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 52nd at 10 under; Martin Laird is in 1st at 22 under; Austin Cook is in 2nd at 21 under; and Matthew Wolff is in 3rd at 20 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 first, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Sabbatini hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Sabbatini's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Sabbatini got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sabbatini to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Sabbatini hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 382-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Sabbatini to 5 over for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 5 over for the round.

Sabbatini got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 6 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 7 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 6 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 5 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Sabbatini had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sabbatini to 4 over for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Sabbatini's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 4 over for the round.