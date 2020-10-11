In his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Robby Shelton hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Shelton finished his round tied for 33rd at 13 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; James Hahn, Bryson DeChambeau, Wyndham Clark, Matthew Wolff, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Matthew NeSmith, Will Zalatoris, and Kevin Na are tied for 9th at 17 under.

Robby Shelton got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Robby Shelton to 1 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Shelton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to even-par for the round.

At the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Shelton got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Shelton to 2 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Shelton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Shelton's 79 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Shelton chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

Shelton hit his drive 355 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 606-yard par-5 13th. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Shelton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Shelton to 4 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Shelton's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Shelton got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.