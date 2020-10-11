In his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Rob Oppenheim hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Oppenheim finished his round tied for 28th at 14 under; Martin Laird is in 1st at 21 under; James Hahn, Matthew Wolff, Peter Malnati, and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 19 under; and Brian Harman, Bryson DeChambeau, and Will Zalatoris are tied for 6th at 18 under.

On the par-4 second, Oppenheim's 162 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.

Oppenheim hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 seventh. This moved Oppenheim to even-par for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Oppenheim's tee shot went 207 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 42 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Oppenheim hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 ninth. This moved Oppenheim to even for the round.

Oppenheim got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Oppenheim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Oppenheim at even-par for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Oppenheim chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Oppenheim got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Oppenheim to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Oppenheim had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.