Peter Malnati hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his round tied for 2nd at 19 under with Matthew Wolff, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook; Martin Laird is in 1st at 22 under; and Si Woo Kim, Bryson DeChambeau, Will Zalatoris, and James Hahn are tied for 6th at 18 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Malnati had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Malnati's 127 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 239-yard par-3 eighth green, Malnati suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Malnati at 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Malnati had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Malnati had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Malnati hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 4 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Malnati had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Malnati to 5 under for the round.