In his final round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Patton Kizzire hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his round tied for 22nd at 15 under; Martin Laird is in 1st at 21 under; James Hahn, Matthew Wolff, Peter Malnati, and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 19 under; and Brian Harman, Bryson DeChambeau, and Will Zalatoris are tied for 6th at 18 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Kizzire's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Kizzire's 126 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

After a 340 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Kizzire's tee shot went 186 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 13 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Kizzire hit his drive 350 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 560-yard par-5 16th. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Kizzire's his approach went 53 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Kizzire had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.